Rain Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday

By: News 9

Foggy start this morning with a little drizzle at times. Cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight showers move in. Look for light rain in central and western Oklahoma with heavier showers in the east.

Thanksgiving looks chilly and damp with drizzle and light rain through the day. It won't rain all day, but periods of rain likely.

Cold enough in our far western counties to see a rain/snow mix at times. Right now little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday the rain shifts down to the south and most of the looks dry with cold and windy conditions. Friday night into Saturday the main upper-level low swings out and our rain chances go back up.

The entire storm is out of the area midday on Saturday.