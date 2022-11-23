Rain Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 7:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Foggy start this morning with a little drizzle at times. Cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 50s.

Temps and wind for Wednesday.

Tonight showers move in. Look for light rain in central and western Oklahoma with heavier showers in the east.

Precipitation chance for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks chilly and damp with drizzle and light rain through the day. It won't rain all day, but periods of rain likely.

Thanksgiving day temps across the state.

Cold enough in our far western counties to see a rain/snow mix at times. Right now little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Chances of rain tonight through Thursday morning.

Friday the rain shifts down to the south and most of the looks dry with cold and windy conditions. Friday night into Saturday the main upper-level low swings out and our rain chances go back up.

Chances of rain Thursday afternoon.

The entire storm is out of the area midday on Saturday.

Chance for rain Thursday night.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022