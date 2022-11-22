Child Rescued From Stolen Car In Tonkawa

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said 6-year-old Kennedy Reyes was inside her family's car, when it was stolen from a parking lot.

Wichita Police said 34-year-old Benjamin Brady took the vehicle and headed south. He was stopped by OHP troopers about 22 miles south of the Kansas Border, in Kay County.

Brady was taken into custody, and Reyes is now back home safe with her family.