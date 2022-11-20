Crash In Logan County Kills 66-Year-Old Woman, OHP Says

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Logan County.

OHP said Patia Pearson was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when she made an improper U-turn on OK-33.

That's when OHP says another vehicle crashed into the front driver side door, causing serious head and body injuries.

OHP said Pearson was pinned for an undetermined amount of time until the Guthrie Fire Department extracted her.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.