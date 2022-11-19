Selah Community Hosting Christmas Event Near Norman

By: News 9

The Selah community is getting in the Christmas spirit with an event Sunday for people to enjoy.

The event is set to start at 3 p.m., and the community is located near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and West Center Road, which is about 10 minutes south of Norman.

The event is set to feature thousands of Christmas lights, live reindeer, Santa Claus and more.

For more information about the community, click here.



