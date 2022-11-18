Frontier Airlines Offering Unlimited Flights In New Yearly Pass


Friday, November 18th 2022, 10:00 am

By: News 9


Frontier Airlines is offering an "all you can fly" pass to all U.S. destinations.

Customers have until 1 .m. Saturday to purchase an "All You Can Fly" pass for the discounted price of $599. At regular price the pass costs $1,091.

The pass, valid for a whole year, allows travelers to take an unlimited number of flights to all U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico starting in May 2023.
