Frontier Airlines Offering Unlimited Flights In New Yearly Pass

Friday, November 18th 2022, 10:00 am
Frontier Airlines is offering an "all you can fly" pass to all U.S. destinations.
Customers have until 1 .m. Saturday to purchase an "All You Can Fly" pass for the discounted price of $599. At regular price the pass costs $1,091.
The pass, valid for a whole year, allows travelers to take an unlimited number of flights to all U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico starting in May 2023.
