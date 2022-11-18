Families Escape Edmond House Fire, Lose Everything To Blaze

By: Chris Yu

Two families with four young children escaped a house fire in Edmond but lost everything they owned in the process.

Dakota Helton said she, her 5-year-old daughter, her 2-month-old son, her fiancé, her brother, as well as her best friend and her two children (2 and 7-year-old daughters) were in the home when the fire erupted from the garage Tuesday night.

“Whenever I ran to my room to get my baby, I saw the flames in my garage," said Helton. “As soon as we got outside, the flames were already outside. They already got ahold of the cars. I had to pull my daughter out of the car and throw her into the street so we could run across the street.”

Everyone escaped the fire. But everything else inside the home was destroyed. Two vehicles parked in the driveway were destroyed as well.

“I’d rather lose everything than my children," said Helton.

Helton said the fire was electrical-related and probably started from an outlet. Now, they have to start over.

“We’re just still stunned, I guess," said Helton.

Helton and her family are staying at her mother's home at 6223 N. Meridian Ave. in Crescent. Those wishing to help the families can drop off donations at that address. The community can also drop items off at the home of Helton's aunt, located at 2218 Melody Dr. in Edmond.

Helton said they are in need of the following:

Food Clothing (women's XL shirt, women's 2-3X shirt and 18-20W pants, men's 2X shirt and 38" pants, men's L shirt and 36" pants, kid's size 4-5, infant size 0-3 months, kid's size 7-8, kid's size 3T) Shoes Baby supplies (diapers, baby wipes, bottles); Toiletries Toys (stuffed animals, Disney princesses, Barbies) Building supplies (to rebuild home) Bed (twin size)

To inquire about what else the families need, email Helton at DakotaHelton1234@gmail.com.



