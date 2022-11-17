Small Business Administration Approves Disaster Assistance For McCurtain County

By: News 9

The Small Business Administration has granted disaster assistance for McCurtain County following the tornado that happened earlier this month.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the news on Thursday.

The designation provides SBA low interest disaster loans for renters, homeowners, business owners and private, non-profits to repair or replace any property damaged by the storm which was not covered by insurance or other assistance programs. The loan program is also available to assist businesses that sustained economic injury due to the storm.

Under SBA rules, the assistance is also available for residents and business owners in the contiguous counties of Choctaw, Pushmataha, and Le Flore. Bryan County is also eligible for the SBA programs as part of a declaration approval for Lamar County, Texas.

The governor requested the SBA assistance on Tuesday, November 15 after damage assessments in McCurtain County found 82 homes and seven businesses sustained major damage from the storms and 164 homes with minor damage.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.



