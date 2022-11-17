Scissortail Park Seeks Hub Cap Donations For Holiday Tree

-

Holiday displays are starting to go up all over Oklahoma City and Scissortail Park is no different.

This year, the park is hoping to add a new installment. It will be a big tree, but park personnel said they need your help putting it together.

Scissortail Park officials are seeking spare hub caps donations for a holiday tree.

It will honor Scissortail Park's connection with a portion of Oklahoma City that was formerly known as "Hub Cap Alley.”

Gabriel Friedman will be the artist on the project. Friedman said he needs anywhere between 100 to 150 new or used hub caps to create the custom piece for the holiday.

The goal is to add more collaborative, unique, season-specific art to the park while also celebrating the history of the area.

"We'd really appreciate it if people have some in their garage, or in their basement that they'd donate them to a good cause,” Scissortail Park chief executive officer Maureen Heffernan said. “Then, I think, the tree has even more meaning."

Park officials said there will be a reveal once the tree is completed.

If you would like to drop off a hub cap or two, donations are being collected on the west side of Union Station near the Scissortail Park Ranger station. The station is located at the end of Hudson and is south of Oklahoma City Boulevard.

Donations can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from now until Friday, Nov. 18.