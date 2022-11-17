Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Ada Pastor


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 5:31 am

By: News 9


An Oklahoma man is sentenced to life in prison for killing an Ada pastor at the pastor's wife's request.

Kahlil Square was found guilty in the shooting death of David Evans.

Prosecutors said Square was ordered to kill Evans, by Evans' wife Kristie.

Kristie Evans was sentenced to life in prison in August.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 17th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 17th, 2022