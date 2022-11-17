Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Ada Pastor

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 5:31 am
An Oklahoma man is sentenced to life in prison for killing an Ada pastor at the pastor's wife's request.
Kahlil Square was found guilty in the shooting death of David Evans.
Prosecutors said Square was ordered to kill Evans, by Evans' wife Kristie.
Kristie Evans was sentenced to life in prison in August.
