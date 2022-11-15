OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead


Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 3:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud.

The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road.

Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being served at the trailer's address. A resident told officers that the suspect was hiding inside.

When officers approached the suspect, police said the suspect fired at them. A spokesperson said three officers returned fire at the suspect.

The officer was transported to OU Health. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, a police department spokesperson said the officer is expected to be OK.

The suspect was found dead in the home just after 3:30 p.m.

It is also unclear if the suspect lived at the residence.

OCPD's Tactical Team remains on the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 15th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022