OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead

Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 3:41 pm
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud.
The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road.
Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being served at the trailer's address. A resident told officers that the suspect was hiding inside.
When officers approached the suspect, police said the suspect fired at them. A spokesperson said three officers returned fire at the suspect.
The officer was transported to OU Health. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, a police department spokesperson said the officer is expected to be OK.
The suspect was found dead in the home just after 3:30 p.m.
It is also unclear if the suspect lived at the residence.
OCPD's Tactical Team remains on the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story.
