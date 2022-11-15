OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead

By: News 9

OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting Near McLoud, Taken To Hospital

The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud.

The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road.

Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being served at the trailer's address. A resident told officers that the suspect was hiding inside.

When officers approached the suspect, police said the suspect fired at them. A spokesperson said three officers returned fire at the suspect.

The officer was transported to OU Health. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, a police department spokesperson said the officer is expected to be OK.

The suspect was found dead in the home just after 3:30 p.m.

It is also unclear if the suspect lived at the residence.

OCPD's Tactical Team remains on the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.