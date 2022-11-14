Police Investigated Third Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating the 67th homicide of the year at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Officers were called to a fatal shooting on Sunday close to 2 a.m. at the Bennett Ridge Apartments on Rockwell Avenue near the Northwest Expressway. Police said this was the third deadly shooting at the complex this year.

Police identified the latest victim as 34-year-old Dillard Tornes. They said he died inside an apartment after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots.

“Some persons had arrived at the apartment complex,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Had discovered one victim inside, apparently shot to death.”

Police said several people have been interviewed by investigators, but no arrests have been made.

“Police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” said Quirk. “What led up to the shooting.”

Only five weeks ago, officers were called to the complex to a gruesome murder scene. Police said Rana Sievert was arrested after she admitted to shooting her girlfriend to death and then trying to cut off the victim's leg.

Eight months prior to that investigation police worked another crime scene involving the shooting death of 16-year-old Darian Norris. Residents at the time were shocked when they heard a high school student died from gun violence.

“It’s sad, really. I mean that kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening,” said Samuel McCully, resident. “I’m living right next to it. I don’t want that for anyone, and I definitely don’t want that around my home.”



