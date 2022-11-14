Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building

By: News 9

News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building.

We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part.

The address 100 W. Main in Oklahoma City is an address full of history lessons and lessons learned.

"Often called urban renewal," said librarian Judy Mathews.

Mathews showed News 9 the old buildings, most any city would be proud to preserve, old buildings that used to be on our downtown block before those sentimental feelings faded in the 1960s and 70s.

News 9's Karl Torp has the story. Click the video above to watch.