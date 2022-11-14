OKCFD Responds To Commercial Fire In South OKC


Monday, November 14th 2022, 1:23 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial fire Monday morning in south Oklahoma City.

Firefighters said this happened in a building near South Robinson Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

The building collapsed on the inside and caused firefighters to fight the blaze from the exterior, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said they were on the scene for four ours extinguishing the blaze.

There was no one inside of the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said the damage is estimated to be around $600,000.

Firefighters are still determining the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. News 9 will have the latest update during the 4 p.m. newscast.
