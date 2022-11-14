Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son

-

Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son.

Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August.

News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Last week, an OSBI spokesperson told News 9 that there were no new developments in the case, frustrating news for Jeremy's family.

"They've had the case for ten weeks now, and I don't feel like we're any closer to find my son then on Day 1," said Robin Halzle, Jeremy Reagan's mother.

Since late August, Jeremy's family has spent nearly every weekend driving from out of state to the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his pickup truck was recovered in Cleveland County, a place the survivalist was known to spend countless hours.

"It literally consumes me at every moment. I've had a rough few days. I've done nothing but cry for days," Halzle said.

The initial search efforts have tapered off, now limited to Jeremy's loved ones.

"Everybody else may have forgotten that he's still missing, but I have not. We have not. Everyone goes on with their lives, and I can't," she said.

Jeremy's mother's desperation grows with each passing season.

"Now it's winter and it's cold, but I will keep going out there until they don't allow me in the gates," she said.

With no signs of Jeremy recovered from these woods, his mother questions if he's still here.

"If my son walked away from his life, I still want to find him as long as I know he's OK," Halzle said.

"If my son is dead in those woods, I just want him home."

If you have any information about this case, contact OSBI.



