Oklahoma WWII And Vietnam Veterans Discuss Fitness, History Of Service

By: Chris Yu

On this Veterans Day, News 9 sat down with two local heroes: A 101-year-old World War II veteran who lives an active lifestyle, and a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran whose family has a history of service.

Burrell Gambel was a bomber pilot during World War II, one of more than 16 million Americans who served in the deadliest international conflict in history.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, there were about 300,000 surviving WWII veterans in 2020. Two years later, the number has dwindled to about 167,000.

Gambel is standing the test of time, in part, because of his focus on fitness. He works out at the gym at Valir Physical Therapy in Chickasha two to three times a week, using various exercise equipment to maintain his upper and lower body.

“A lot of people ask me what my secret is, and I tell them I think it’s good genes, good exercise, and a hell of a lot of luck," Gambel said. “I’ve always believed in exercise, and the use of my muscles.”

Gambel, a retired lieutenant colonel, also served in the Korean War.

Another major conflict the United States took part in was the Vietnam War where nearly 60,000 U.S. servicemembers lost their lives.

Mahlon “Skip” Cooley, 70, was one of the survivors and received a Bronze Star for his service.

“When you go in at 17, you don’t think about that stuff," said Cooley. "You just got (sic) a job to do, especially in combat. You just want to stay alive.”

Cooley's two older brothers, Ples and Horace, served during the Vietnam War, as well. But they were both injured in 1968, which inspired Cooley to join the Army.

“My heroes, my brothers were wounded, so I couldn’t wait for my turn," said Cooley.

Cooley's brothers were Purple Heart recipients. Cooley said it was the family's faith that brought them back home safely.

“Because of God almighty and my mom’s relationship with Him," said Cooley.

Cooley's family has a history of service. His brother-in-law, John French, served two tours in Vietnam as a member of the Army. Cooley's nephew was in the Air Force and served during the Gulf War. Cooley's adopted grandson is in the Army Reserve and his father-in-law served in Korea.

Cooley's son, Shane, is a major in the Marine Corps and served two tours in Iraq. Shane joined the Marines one day after the 9/11 attacks.

"He said, 'Dad, you and uncle Horace and uncle Ples served. It's my patriotic duty.' I said, 'Son, all I can say is just be the best Marine that the Marine Corps has ever seen.' And I think he's done that," Cooley said.