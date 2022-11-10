Multiple Organizations Hosting Veterans Day Events Across OKC Metro

By: News 9

-

Multiple organizations across the Oklahoma City metro are hosting Veterans Day events Friday.

Some organizations have had to shift their events indoors due to forecasted weather.

Midwest City

Midwest City will have a parade from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

Guthrie

The Guthrie Veterans Day events for Friday will move indoors. The events scheduled at Honor Park will remain the same but move to the Guthrie High School North Gym (The parade scheduled for downtown will not occur). Cadets will be present at the high school main entrance to direct visitors to the gym. Events begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include the playing of the National Anthem by the Guthrie High School Band followed by the singing of the Armed Forces Service songs by the Guthrie High School Choir. Immediately following the ceremony on Friday, veterans and their families can return to the American Legion for donuts and coffee provided by ESA international. At 1 p.m., the Daughters of the American Revolution will provide lunch for veterans and their families.

Moore

The Moore Veterans Day ceremony has shifted indoors to the Station Recreation Center Rooms 1 and 2. The ceremony is set to take place from 10 to 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum