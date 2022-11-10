State Election Board Gathering Voter Turnout Information

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Election Board is learning more about voter turnout from Tuesday's election.

Despite more Oklahomans registering to vote this year, fewer showed up to the polls, according to the election board.

There were 2.3 million registered voters for the general election, but just over 50% of registered voters turned out for the election, compared to the 56% that turned out in 2018.

The state election board said more than 69% of Republicans voted straight party, while only 29% of Democrats and 1% of Libertarians did the same.