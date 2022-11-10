State Election Board Gathering Voter Turnout Information


Thursday, November 10th 2022, 6:23 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma State Election Board is learning more about voter turnout from Tuesday's election.

Despite more Oklahomans registering to vote this year, fewer showed up to the polls, according to the election board.

RELATED: Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma's General Election

There were 2.3 million registered voters for the general election, but just over 50% of registered voters turned out for the election, compared to the 56% that turned out in 2018.

The state election board said more than 69% of Republicans voted straight party, while only 29% of Democrats and 1% of Libertarians did the same.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 10th, 2022

July 21st, 2022

June 24th, 2022

May 9th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 11th, 2022