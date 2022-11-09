Oklahoma County Voters Retain 1 Commissioner, Elect Newcomer

By: News 9

Voters across Oklahoma County have elected their newest county commissioners.

In District 1, Democratic Incumbent Carrie Blumert is projected to defeat Republican Willard Linzy.

In District 3, Republican Myles Davidson is projected defeat Democrat Cathy Cummings.

County Commissioners serve as the foremost policy makers and business managers for the county.

Their goal is to review and approve procedures to make sure the county is run as fiscally responsible as possible.

