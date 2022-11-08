Behenna, Calvey Vying For Soon-To-Be Vacant DA Position In Oklahoma County

Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 5:42 pm
Watch Live: Election Night Coverage
Democratic candidate Vicki Behenna and Republican candidate Kevin Calvey are the last two standing to be Oklahoma County's next district attorney.
Behenna and Calvey explain their platforms and why they believe they can succeed the retiring David Prater.
Related: News 9's 2022 Election Day Coverage
November 8th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 9th, 2022