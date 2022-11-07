Sunbeam Family Services Opening New Community Center

By: News 9

-

City and community leaders will gather in northeast Oklahoma City Monday afternoon to open Sunbeam's new facility.

The Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center includes twelve classrooms and other spaces to help metro families.

Sunbeam's CEO, Sarah Rahal, said the building is needed now more than ever due to COVID-19.

"Children have been more isolated during the pandemic," Rahal said. "Families have been stressed, so really working on ways to help children care for each other, to look out for themselves."

The early education center is located at 1123 Northeast Grand Boulevard near Northeast 10th Street.