OKCPS, OU Health Collaborating To Provide Telehealth For Public School Students

By: News 9

A new telehealth program is helping Oklahoma City students stay in the classroom.

An Oklahoma City Public Schools nurse said the program is filling the gap for students without healthcare.

Before, if a student felt sick, they would go to the school nurse then get picked up by their parents.

Now though, students can be seen online by a doctor at OU Health within minutes.

The telehealth program is being used at six schools so far with plans to expand the program next year.