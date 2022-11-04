By: News 9

WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County.

Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including Bryan County, and eastern Oklahoma.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.