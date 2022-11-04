WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County


Friday, November 4th 2022, 4:52 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County.

Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including Bryan County, and eastern Oklahoma.

Related: Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma

As of 5 p.m. Friday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 4th, 2022

November 5th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 5th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022