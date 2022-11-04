WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County

Friday, November 4th 2022, 4:52 pm
News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County.
Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including Bryan County, and eastern Oklahoma.
Related: Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma
As of 5 p.m. Friday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.
November 4th, 2022
November 5th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 5th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022