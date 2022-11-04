SOR Training & MMIW Indian Capital Host Self Defense Class


Thursday, November 3rd 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital in partnership with SOR Training is hosting a free self defense class in Moore on Friday.

The event will last from noon to 3 p.m. at the SOR Training Center on N. Moore Ave.

Along with the free class, there will be authentic Indian Tacos for sale to benefit MMIW Indian Capital.

The event is completely free to attend and open to all ages.

MMIW Self Defense Class
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 3rd, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

November 4th, 2022