SOR Training & MMIW Indian Capital Host Self Defense Class

By: News 9

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital in partnership with SOR Training is hosting a free self defense class in Moore on Friday.

The event will last from noon to 3 p.m. at the SOR Training Center on N. Moore Ave.

Along with the free class, there will be authentic Indian Tacos for sale to benefit MMIW Indian Capital.

The event is completely free to attend and open to all ages.