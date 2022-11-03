Man Performs Weddings Outside Courthouse With His Hearse

It’s pretty normal for people to go to a courthouse to get married, but not many come to the courthouse to get married in front of a hearse.

Mike McCully retired from law enforcement 2 years ago and has found a new passion.

“It gives me a chance to give Cleveland County something they don’t have on their premises,” said McCully

Every morning he loads up his 1995 Cadillac hearse and parks in front of the Cleveland County courthouse, looking for couples that want to tie the knot.

“I sit here, and I watch happy young couples, or happy older couples go in holding hands and I catch them when they come out,” said McCully.

He calls his business Until Death Do Us Part, but he intentionally avoided the tie to Halloween.

“I didn’t want to do it on Halloween because of the hearse and stuff. But my first day of business was actually November 1,” said McCully.

Of course, a hearse parked outside the courthouse draws lots of attention, but at home it’s attention his wife isn’t looking for.

“She won’t let me park it at home, but she will ride in it,” said McCully.

McCully plans to be at his post even through the winter months, as long as people want to get married, he’ll be available.

“It takes the bride and the groom and two witnesses, so four people and me and we can get you married,” said McCully.

And though it is somewhat of a novelty, he is licensed, and the marriages are real.

“We just want to make it a unique, rememberable experience that you can talk about for a long time,” said McCully.

McCully plans to take the show on the road and will travel statewide to provide that dream wedding. He sees himself in the future with a fleet of hearses traveling all over the state.

McCully can be reached at 405-316-WEDD (9333)



