Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election

By: News 9

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6.

Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt. The margin of error for this poll executed by SoonerPoll is 5 percent.

SoonerPoll surveyed 384 likely voters across the state, and the data was weighted by age, gender, party, Congressional district and education.

Independent candidate Ervin Yen got 3.1 percent of the vote, and Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno got 1.7 percent. The 'Undecideds' came in at 2.1 percent of the vote.

The Oklahomans surveyed were also asked if they were voting "FOR a specific candidate or AGAINST a candidate?" More than 64 percent said for a specific candidate, and more than 31 percent said against.

Early voting has already started in the Sooner State. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.