‘A Christmas Carol’ Prepares For Final Run This Fall In Downtown OKC

-

For the final time, the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will host “A Christmas Carol” in a nestled spot outside in Oklahoma City.

When the play begins Nov. 16 and concludes Dec. 23, you can enjoy “A Christmas Carol” at Harn Homestead.

Michael Baron, the production’s artistic director, said he felt it was a triumph as their show went on even during the pandemic.

"Some of our best performances are watching people trudge through the snow," said Baron.

As for this year, the production is still working under COVID-19 precautions. Coming in 2023, they'll move back to their home theatre.

"COVID is still affecting our industry,” Baron said. “We will do weekly testing within our company, and we plan for it. We have two casts, so if anyone gets sick, we still have someone who can step into their role.”

"During the holiday season, it's a great reminder to take care of your fellow man. That we are all in this together."

For more information on where you can buy a ticket, click here.