State Superintendent Race Nearing Finish Line

Wednesday, November 2nd 2022, 9:59 am
The race for who will replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is entering its final stages as Jena Nelson faces off against Ryan Walters.
Walters, a Republican, is the current secretary of education. Despite this, he is facing fierce competition from his competitor.
Nelson, who is running as a Democrat, was chosen as Oklahoma's teacher of the year in 2020, and has been able to hold a nearly 8-point lead in a recent poll from News 9 and SoonerPoll.
However, 12% of respondents to the poll said they were undecided, so it is hard to tell who will pull ahead on Election Day.
