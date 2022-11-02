State Superintendent Race Nearing Finish Line

By: News 9

The race for who will replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is entering its final stages as Jena Nelson faces off against Ryan Walters.

Walters, a Republican, is the current secretary of education. Despite this, he is facing fierce competition from his competitor.

Nelson, who is running as a Democrat, was chosen as Oklahoma's teacher of the year in 2020, and has been able to hold a nearly 8-point lead in a recent poll from News 9 and SoonerPoll.

However, 12% of respondents to the poll said they were undecided, so it is hard to tell who will pull ahead on Election Day.