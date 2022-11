OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back

By: News 9

-

A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy.

By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag.

Candy can be dropped off Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.