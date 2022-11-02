Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

Tuesday, November 1st 2022, 8:55 pm
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored.
Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night.
OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
21,765 customers are being affected by the outage at this time.
The estimated time for power restoration is 8:54 p.m. Tuesday.
Click here to view the outage map.
This is developing.
