Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored.

Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night.

OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.

21,765 customers are being affected by the outage at this time.

The estimated time for power restoration is 8:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to view the outage map.

This is developing.