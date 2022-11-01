‘Cycle 66’ Rolls Back Into Edmond This Weekend

-

More than 700 cyclists from across the nation are expected to meet Sunday in Edmond to share their love of cycling and Route 66 all while benefiting charitable causes.

Last year was the edition of “Cycle 66” with three routes and 550 cyclists participating. This year, they've added rides for kids and racing groups, so there's something for everyone.

One of the most exciting additions is a fast-paced, closed course criterium in downtown Edmond.

A criterium is a bike race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic.

Crit cyclists often reach speeds of over 25 mph.

Visit Edmond tourism director Jennifer Seaton described the benefits of the expanded event.

"I just love that we have history with Route 66," Seaton said. "We have downtown Edmond, we have an active healthy lifestyle and are also showcasing safety."

Kid riders and their families can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and music after their ride.

The first 400 people to pick up their packets will receive free cycling socks.

“Cycle 66” proceeds will benefit Autumn Life Behavioral Health, a geriatric psychiatry program that addresses the unique needs of adults aged 55 and over as well as the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Riders can register online for $40. Kids rides are free.

