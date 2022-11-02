Threat Of Severe Weather Forces HS Football Schedule Changes Across Oklahoma

Wednesday, November 2nd 2022, 5:59 pm
The potential for severe weather later this week has already forced the hands of some OKC metro schools to alter their high school football schedules.
According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, the potential for high winds, hail and a few tornadoes is expected to arrive in the metro late Thursday night and into Friday.
The Carl Albert-Piedmont and Bethany-Newcastle matchups have both moved up from Friday night to Thursday night.
The Bethany-Newcastle and Carl Albert-Piedmont kickoff times will remain at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Stillwater Public Schools announced that their game against Muskogee has also been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Below are other matchups that have been moved from Friday night to Thursday night:
Little Axe vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
Choctaw vs. Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Mustang vs. Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Classen SAS vs. Tuttle, 7 p.m.
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 7 p.m.
Westmoore vs. Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. Blanchard, 7 p.m.
Moore vs. Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Norman vs. Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
If any more high school football matchups are changed, this post will be updated.
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022
November 2nd, 2022