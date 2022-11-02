Threat Of Severe Weather Forces HS Football Schedule Changes Across Oklahoma

By: News 9

-

The potential for severe weather later this week has already forced the hands of some OKC metro schools to alter their high school football schedules.

According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, the potential for high winds, hail and a few tornadoes is expected to arrive in the metro late Thursday night and into Friday.

The Carl Albert-Piedmont and Bethany-Newcastle matchups have both moved up from Friday night to Thursday night.

The Bethany-Newcastle and Carl Albert-Piedmont kickoff times will remain at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Stillwater Public Schools announced that their game against Muskogee has also been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Below are other matchups that have been moved from Friday night to Thursday night:

Little Axe vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Choctaw vs. Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Mustang vs. Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Classen SAS vs. Tuttle, 7 p.m.

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 7 p.m.

Westmoore vs. Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Blanchard, 7 p.m.

Moore vs. Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Norman vs. Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

If any more high school football matchups are changed, this post will be updated.