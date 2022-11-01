Oklahomans Prepare To Vote Early Ahead Of November Election

-

Early voting starts this week in Oklahoma. The State Election Board told News 9 that they have received almost 50,000 ballots so far.

The board said historically, most Oklahomans vote in person on election day, but new legislation is making it easier to vote early.

Oklahomans planning to make their voice heard in the voting booth now have two extra days to get it done.

“Early voting starts this week thanks to new legislation it actually starts one day earlier on Wednesday. We also get extended hours thanks to that legislation on Saturday,” said Misha Mohr, the Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Election Board.

People can vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Extended hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“You do have to vote in the county that you are registered to vote. Most counties have at least one early voting location, some have an alternate early voting location or even an additional early voting location,” said Mohr.

Due to redistricting polling places may have changed.

“Your precinct may have changed, so even if you’ve been voting at the same location for years, it is a really good idea to check the portal and make sure you are voting in the right location,” she said.

People can also look at their sample ballots on the OK Voter Portal.

“That is a great place to see your sample ballot, it is specific to your precinct, so you know exactly what is on your ballot when you go in there to vote,” said the Public Information Officer.

The state election board has had more than 99,000 absentee ballots requested so far.

“If you do have a standard absentee ballot which is the absentee ballot that comes with the yellow affidavit it is the most requested absentee ballot, you can hand deliver that to your county election board. It does have to be returned to your election board no later than end of business day the Monday prior to the election,” she said.

All mail in ballots must come in by 7 p.m. on election night and must be turned in by the person casting the ballot.

Emergency absentee ballots are available as well.

If you have any trouble finding your polling place you can reach out to your county election board or the State Election Board.



