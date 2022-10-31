Scissortail Park Hosts Day Of The Dead Festival

-

Scissortail Park hosted a special Day of the Dead festival Sunday ahead of the holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Folks told News 9, Day of the Dead is a day to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

“An opportunity to sing, dance, eat some delicious food, celebrate. Those that have passed on with a beautiful celebration,” Brenda Hernandez said.

Also, a chance for Oklahomans to learn about Hispanic culture. Adrian Ramos brought a piece of Mexico to the Sooner state.

“We try to have our culture a little bit here which is a lot of stuff here you don't see that often and you get to see it and it brings memories to you,” Ramos said.

Ramos said everything he sells is handmade from Mexico.

To celebrate her ancestors for the Day of the Dead, Victoria Hernandez set up an ofrenda.

“We've got parents, we've got great grandparents, we've got uncles, we've got cousins,” Hernandez said.

“It's an offering for our angels to come and visit us for a little bit. We put down their favorite foods, we put down water, we put down salt so they can kind of be here with us.”

Hernandez said for her this means their loved ones will never be forgotten. She said in her family it's a week-long dedication.

“The final day we distinctly distinguish the candles and the light here is no longer for them so now they can go to a better place,” Hernandez said.

For Hernandez, this celebration is not to say goodbye to ancestors, but to honor them for what they brought to their family.

“We're going to dance and cry today is what we're going to do,” Hernandez said.