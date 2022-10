By: News 9

OKC Non-Profit In Need Of Turkey Donations To Help Families In Need

For more than 30 years a local non-profit has helped families at Thanksgiving. Sister Mable Stoss joined News 9 to talk about why this year has been a little harder for the Free Food Pantry.

If you would like to help (405) 721-6763 or mail to P.O. Box 42641 OKC, 73123.