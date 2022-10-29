Scissortail Park To Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos With Festival

-

This weekend Scissortail Park will host a special Day of the Dead festival.

Organizers told News 9 this is going to be the biggest festival yet with authentic Mexican food and community ofrendas to celebrate loved ones that have passed.

Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of life while honoring those that came before us.

“It’s an opportunity to sing, dance, eat some delicious food just celebrate those that have passed on,” said Brenda Hernandez, the Festival Organizer.

“It is a celebration of being in the same world, the dead and the alive,” said Homero Rivera, a Vendor at the festival.

Oklahomans will get the chance to celebrate the Mexican Holiday on Sunday at Scissortail Park from noon to 8 p.m.

“As our Latino community continues to grow in Oklahoma City, celebrations like this help them to bring a little piece of their homeland to Oklahoma City,” said Hernandez.

The afternoon will be full of performers, authentic food, and vendors.

“Everything that we have there is handcrafted and handpicked. I go personally and go choose the items in different regions in Mexico. My idea is to educate and bring the tradition back here,” said Rivera.

There will be community ofrendas for people to honor their loved ones.

“The marigold is very significant in Dia de Los Muertos because in Mexico it signifies that it is the light for the dead. It helps them come in closer to us,” said Rivera.

“Each symbol on the ofrenda’s signifies something special whether it’s a portrait, favorite coffee, favorite cup, favorite drink. That’s the type of things you will see on an ofrenda,” said Hernandez.

There will be over 50 vendors, people can also enjoy interactive activities to learn more about the holiday.



