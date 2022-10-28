Stitt, Hofmeister React To Studies Critical Of Oklahoma Women’s Murder Rate, Quality Of Life

-

A pair of recent studies rank the quality of life of women in Oklahoma worst in the United States and the murder rate of Oklahoma women by men as the second worst in the country.

The Violence Policy Center analyzed 2020 homicide data in the U.S. and found that 66 women died at the hands of men in Oklahoma that year, at a rate of 3.28 per 100,000 women. Alaska was the only state with a higher rate, at 3.43 per 100,000 females. In Oklahoma, the majority knew the man who killed them, with most perpetrators being a current or former romantic partner.

Click here to view the Violence Policy Center Study.

On Friday, News 9 posed questions regarding the VPC study to Donelle Harder, the campaign manager for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign. In a statement that did not address the rate of women killed by men, Harder said Stitt is a supporter of increasing funding for law enforcement.

“Governor Stitt is the only candidate endorsed by the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police, and he has delivered historic investments and new funding opportunities to bolster law enforcement at the State and local levels,” Harder said.

Harder also said that Stitt “fought tirelessly” against State Question 805, a measure that would have altered state sentencing standards for non-violent crimes.

Joy Hofmeister said more could be done from the governor’s seat to combat the issue of violence against women at the hands of men and intimate partners.

“A governor has an opportunity to work closely with law enforcement but also the full array of how we solve big problems around safety,” State Superintendent Hofmeister explained.

A WalletHub study compared social, economic, and healthcare trends for women in all 50 states and Washington D.C. and ranked Oklahoma as the worst state for women at 51st. It dropped from 2021’s 47th rank.

Click here to view the WalletHub Study.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the state’s abortion laws and limited Medicaid are direct causes for that drop in rank.

“Respect the need for women to make medical and health care decisions between themselves and a trusted doctor. We have to reverse some of the extreme bans the governor has put in place. That he invited and signed,” said State Superintendent Hofmeister.

Joy Hofmeister said she personally values life, but those beliefs don’t extend past her own body. Governor Stitt recently expanded SoonerCare to extend coverage for pregnant people to six weeks postpartum. A step in the right direction, but nowhere near enough per Hofmeister.

“Oh, it absolutely works,” said Hofmeister. “This Governor sat on that and allowed it to remain only 6 weeks of an extended provision with SoonerCare and Medicaid expansion. We've called for an expansion of 12 months.”

On abortion, Stitt has repeatedly declared his desire to make Oklahoma the “most pro-life” state through restrictions on the procedure. He is, however, open to adding more exceptions for the procedure.

Earlier this month, Stitt said during a News 9 and NonDoc debate that “if the legislature put that on my desk, I would sign” a bill that added certain exceptions to the state’s ban on abortions in Oklahoma. The procedure is currently only permitted when the mother’s life is in jeopardy.



