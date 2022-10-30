Links Mentioned On Oct. 30, 2022

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Oct. 28, 2022

Del City Police In the Running to Win $15,000 K9 Grant

Del City Police are asking for votes to help the department win a $15,000 K9 grant.

You can vote everyday until Monday, October 31st, by Clicking Here.

You can also go to Instagram and search "@AftermathK9Grant" and like its daily post and comment that you are voting for "Del City Police Department, Del City, Oklahoma" to help them earn extra votes.

Gov. Stitt Announces Oklahoma City Rally with Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is expected to announce his endorsement of Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by clicking here.
















