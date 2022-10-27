WATCH: News 9's Steve McGehee Reports Ahead Of Thunder’s 2nd Matchup With LA Clippers


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 5:29 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder is closing out their three-game home stand Thursday night and looking for the two-game sweep on the LA Clippers.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City picked up their first win of the season against LA, but the challenge of winning again may be a little tougher.

News 9’s Steve McGehee joined News 9 at 5 p.m. from the Paycom Center before the Thunder’s matchup.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 27th, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

October 2nd, 2022

September 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022