Oklahoma Nonprofits Brace for Impact as Federal Cuts Slash Jobs, Services

Oklahoma nonprofits face crisis as over $430 billion in federal funds cut during the first 100 days of the Trump administration—risks to meal provisions and housing.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

In the first 100 days of the Trump administration, more than 430 billion dollars in federal funds have been frozen, stalled, or disrupted.

In Oklahoma, nonprofits say those cuts could leave not only their clients but also their staff in crisis.

“Covid was hard. This is harder,” said Marnie Taylor, the President and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits

Her organization supports, trains, and advocates for more than 5,200 nonprofits across Oklahoma, making the sector the third-largest non-governmental employer in the state.

“The government created us to exist to meet these critical needs in the country and in Oklahoma,” said Taylor.

Taylor says federal dollars have helped keep nonprofits afloat for years. However, she now warns, the safety net is disappearing.

“People may not have a place to lay their head; they may not have a meal to feed their child or even a meal,” said Taylor.

Palomar—Oklahoma City’s Family Justice Center—recently had two major federal grants terminated. The result: one-third of its workforce is gone.

The ripple effect is felt.

“We’ve heard about NewView Oklahoma, which has a manufacturing place for people who are visually disabled, having to let people go because they no longer have a contract to do the work.”

Taylor says many organizations receive double the funding from the federal government than from donations, and they often do the work that government agencies can’t do alone.

“We are providing contractual services for the state and federal government that do the work and boots on the ground,” said Taylor.

Despite the uncertainty, she remains hopeful.

“I know we are resilient. What we are going to look like on the other side, I don’t know.”

Adding to the concern, the Trump administration has also announced plans to eliminate $1 billion in federal grants that help school districts fund mental health professionals, including counselors and social workers.