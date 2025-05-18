Here is what to know about each running for State Representative District 97

As the seat for State Representative for District 97 has ended, two candidates are already making preparation to fill the spot.  

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 11:25 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


Oklahoma City -

As the seat for State Representative for District 97 is available, two candidates are already making preparation to fill the spot.  

Here is what to know about each:

Experience and Expertise 

Former Judge Aletia Haynes Timmons served almost 11 years on the bench. She said her legal background and practicing almost every area of law sets her apart from her opponent. Timmons said she has also reviewed legislation while on the bench to determine if it was constitutional.  

JeKia Harrison currently works as a legislative assistant and said working on various bills has given her insight to community needs.  

Harrison worked for the Department of Human Services and Child Welfare for five years. She said during that time, she learned a lot about families, Oklahoma families in particular, and the vulnerable populations that Oklahoma has.  

Primary Focus for Timmons 

  1. Affordable housing 
  2. Property taxes and high insurance rates 
  3. Values of homes increasing for the elderly community 

Primary Focus for Harrison 

  1. The education system
  2. How to support teachers 
  3. How to make sure kids are learning, reading, and writing at acceptable levels.  
  4. Healthcare 
  5. Health Insurance 

Primary focus in common for both candidates 

  1. Education
Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 17th, 2025

May 1st, 2025

October 3rd, 2023

January 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

May 18th, 2025

May 18th, 2025

May 18th, 2025

May 18th, 2025