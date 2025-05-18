Here is what to know about each running for State Representative District 97

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 11:25 pm
As the seat for State Representative for District 97 is available, two candidates are already making preparation to fill the spot.
Here is what to know about each:
Former Judge Aletia Haynes Timmons served almost 11 years on the bench. She said her legal background and practicing almost every area of law sets her apart from her opponent. Timmons said she has also reviewed legislation while on the bench to determine if it was constitutional.
JeKia Harrison currently works as a legislative assistant and said working on various bills has given her insight to community needs.
Harrison worked for the Department of Human Services and Child Welfare for five years. She said during that time, she learned a lot about families, Oklahoma families in particular, and the vulnerable populations that Oklahoma has.
