Thunder Looking For Another Win Following First Earlier This Week

Thursday, October 27th 2022, 9:33 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The two teams met earlier this week on Tuesday, which ended in a 108-94 victory for the Thunder, their first for the season.
The Thunder will travel to Dallas on Saturday to play the Mavericks, before coming back to Oklahoma City to play the Orlando Magic Nov. 1.
