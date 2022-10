By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking up some chicken enchilada chili during News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ingredients:

3 boneless skinless chicken breast 4 cup chicken stock 1 onion diced 1 can black beans, drained 1 can great northern beans, drained 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, cubed 1 tablespoon chili seasoning 2 tablespoons Ranch dressing mix 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies 2 cups frozen corn 1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon salt & pepper ½ large block Velveeta, cubed Extra mix-ins: diced jalapeno, chopped cilantro

Directions: