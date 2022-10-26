British Company Developing Electric Motorcycles

By: News 9

The British electric vehicle startup Maeving is developing motorcycles that run on electric power.

While some electric bikes are already on the road, a high performance one can cost around $20,000. Maeving co-founder Will Stirrup said they deliver quality bikes that only cost about $7,000

Stirrup also said the company hopes riders enjoy their commute, and not just get it over with.

"I think getting people onto motorcycles who'd never even considered it before, and then realizing that part of their day that they hated, that commute, could actually be the best bit of the day," Stirrup said.

The company said it hopes to start selling the electric motorcycles in the U.S. by the end of next year, or early 2024.