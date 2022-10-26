City Of El Reno Warns Of Scam Calls


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 9:27 am

By: News 9


EL RENO, Okla. -

The City of El Reno is warning residents about two scams going around.

The city said in the first scam, the caller claims to be with the police department and demands money for an outstanding warrant.

If you have questions about a warrant status, contact the El Reno Municipal Court Clerk directly.

In the other scam, a person will call demanding money for a water bill within the hour -- or water will be shut off.

City officials said they will never demand payment within an hour on a courtesy call.
