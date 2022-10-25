Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State

By: News 9

Thousands Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state.

Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.

Several counties in the state are currently under a Wind Advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts up to 40 and 45 mph have the potential to blow around unsecured objects and could bring down tree limbs and, leading to more outages across the state.