Oklahoma ranks second among most affordable states for retirement, report says

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 10:28 am
Oklahoma has been ranked the second most affordable state in the country for retirees, according to a new report by Visual Capitalist.
The study estimates that retirees need just under $60,000 per year to live comfortably in Oklahoma. That figure includes the average costs of food, housing, healthcare, and discretionary expenses for a single person.
There is also a 20% buffer for additional expenses.
The state's affordability places it ahead of many other locations in the American Midwest and South, including Kansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.
