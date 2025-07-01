Oklahoma ranks second among most affordable states for retirement, report says

Oklahoma ranks as the second most affordable state for retirement, with retirees needing less than $60,000 annually to live comfortably.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma has been ranked the second most affordable state in the country for retirees, according to a new report by Visual Capitalist.

The study estimates that retirees need just under $60,000 per year to live comfortably in Oklahoma. That figure includes the average costs of food, housing, healthcare, and discretionary expenses for a single person.

There is also a 20% buffer for additional expenses.

The state's affordability places it ahead of many other locations in the American Midwest and South, including Kansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.