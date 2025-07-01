Oklahoma ranks second among most affordable states for retirement, report says

Oklahoma ranks as the second most affordable state for retirement, with retirees needing less than $60,000 annually to live comfortably.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 10:28 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma has been ranked the second most affordable state in the country for retirees, according to a new report by Visual Capitalist.

The study estimates that retirees need just under $60,000 per year to live comfortably in Oklahoma. That figure includes the average costs of food, housing, healthcare, and discretionary expenses for a single person.

There is also a 20% buffer for additional expenses.

The state's affordability places it ahead of many other locations in the American Midwest and South, including Kansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2025

June 26th, 2025

June 19th, 2025

June 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025