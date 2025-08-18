Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: live updates as leaders hold Ukraine talks at White House

President Trump hosts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and European leaders on Monday at the White House, pursuing a broader peace deal after inconclusive talks with Putin in Alaska.

By: CBS News

What to know about the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House today

President Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss the path forward on a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine. The meeting comes three days after Mr. Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska at a summit that failed to yield a ceasefire. Mr. Trump is now endorsing talks aimed at producing a broader peace deal to end the fighting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that there was "enough movement" from the Russians in Alaska to warrant the follow-up meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies. Watch live coverage of the meetings throughout the day on CBS News 24/7.

Macron: "Everybody around this table is in favor of peace"

The French president said that "everybody around this table is in favor of peace," noting that "when we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent."

"This is why we are all united here with Ukraine on this matter," Macron said.

Macron said to Mr. Trump, "you can count on us as we can count on you" to deliver peace for Ukraine and Europe more broadly.

Germany's Merz stresses need for ceasefire before next meeting with Putin

Merz, the German chancellor, said he "can't imagine" another meeting taking place without a ceasefire, a subtle suggestion to Mr. Trump that Putin should not be granted another meeting without agreeing to end the fighting in Ukraine.

"I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire," Merz said. "So let's work on that, and let's try to put pressure on Russia. Because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today are depending on at least a ceasefire from the beginning of the series of negotiations, from next step on. So I would like to emphasize this aspect and would like to see a ceasefire from the next meeting, which should be a trilateral meeting, wherever it takes place."

Mr. Trump did not endorse that approach, and has said throughout the day that a ceasefire isn't necessary to reach an agreement.

"Well, we're going to let the president go over and talk to the president, and we'll see how that works out, and if we can do that," Mr. Trump said, meaning Putin and Zelenskyy.

Mr. Trump said ceasefires haven't preceded peace talks in other peace deals he's been involved in around the world.

NATO chief says Trump broke "deadlock" on Ukraine war

As the leaders took turns addressing the assembled media, Rutte, the NATO secretary general, thanked Mr. Trump for breaking the "deadlock" with Putin by starting a dialogue earlier this year, praising the U.S. president for his work to end the war.

"If we play this well, we could end this. And we have to end it," Rutte said.

The NATO chief added that he was "excited" by the progress, while urging the leaders to "get this thing to an end as soon as possible."

Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump a "very good conversation"

Zelenskyy called his meeting with Mr. Trump a "very good conversation," as the U.S. president chimed in saying, "very good."

"It really was the best one, or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future," Zelenskyy said. "But it was really good."

The Ukrainian president said he and Mr. Trump spoke about "sensitive points," including security guarantees, calling it "very positive" that the U.S. is giving "such strong" signals on security guarantees. He also noted the importance of a prisoner exchange and the return of abducted children to their families.

"All of us want to finish this war, stop Russia and stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would be happy if Mr. Trump attended a possible trilateral meeting with Putin.

Trump says they'll discuss possible exchanges of territories and security guarantees

Mr. Trump said he and European leaders will discuss potential security agreement proposals for Ukraine, as well as the possible "exchanges" of territory.

"The Alaska summit reinforced my belief that while difficult, peace is within reach," Mr. Trump said, alongside the European leaders. "And I believe that, in a very significant step, President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine, and this is one of the key points that we need to consider. And we're going to be considering that at the table also, like who will do what, essentially."

The president said he's "optimistic" they can reach a security agreement that will deter any future aggression against Ukraine. Mr. Trump said European nations will take "a lot" of the responsibility for ensuring Ukraine's security.

"We also need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory taken into consideration," Mr. Trump said, calling the current war lines "sad" to see.

Mr. Trump said European leaders also need to consider the negotiating positions of Putin, and of Zelenskyy.

"Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine, working also together and in agreement with President Putin," Mr. Trump said.

Trump kicks off multilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Europeans

Seated around a large table in the White House's East Room, Mr. Trump kicked off the multilateral meeting with the world leaders minutes before 3 p.m., hailing a "successful day" up to this point.

"We've had a very successful day thus far, and important discussions as we work to end the killing and stop the war in Ukraine, we're all working toward the same goal — very simple goal — we want to stop the killing, get this settled," the president said.

Mr. Trump said he and Zelenskyy "covered a lot of territory" during their meeting, reiterating that he would call Putin after the meeting with the leaders.

"We're going to try and work out a trilat after that and see if we can get it finished, put this to sleep, because this is, not since the Second World War has there been anything like this," he said.

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting concludes after an hour

After roughly an hour, Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting has concluded. Mr. Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders appeared for a "family photo" in the White House.

Mr. Trump did not make remarks to reporters, but could be seen talking with Zelenskyy as the leaders all walked out of Cross Hall.

Next up is the multilateral meeting involving all of the leaders.

What Trump and Zelenskyy's comments revealed about today's talks

President Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025.Getty Images

The two presidents' comments at the top of the meeting laid out what each is hoping to accomplish in today's talks.

For Mr. Trump, he said he is pushing for consensus among the U.S., Ukraine and Europe regarding what an eventual peace deal to end the war in Ukraine might look like. He said his end goal is to make enough progress to be able to schedule a follow-up meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin where a final agreement could be reached.

When it came to specifics, including the crucial issue of security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent another Russian invasion in the future, the president largely avoided taking a definitive position, saying the parties at the White House would work to hash out the details. He acknowledged that the U.S. would "be involved" to some degree in ensuring Ukraine's security, along with Europe.

"We're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there's peace, the peace is going to stay long term. This is very long term. We're not talking about a two year peace and then we end up in this mess again," Mr. Trump said.

Zelenskyy said he is pushing for "everything" he can get from the U.S. in terms of a security arrangement, and said a "strong Ukrainian army" is crucial for ensuring the country's future. "It's a lot about weapons and then people and training and intelligence," he said, as well as "the big countries" like the U.S. and "a lot of our friends."

Mr. Trump did not take a position on whether Ukraine would have to cede territory to Russia, an idea that Zelenskyy has rejected in the past.

"We're going to have a lasting peace," Mr. Trump said in response to a question about territories.





Trump says he'll call Putin after White House meetings

Mr. Trump said he'll be speaking with Putin today once his meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders conclude.

"I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today," the president told reporters.

Next, there "may or may not" be a trilateral meeting with the U.S., Ukraine and Russia, he said.

The U.S. president said Putin is "expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting."

After saying he'll speak with Putin, the president concluded the Q&A with reporters to begin his meeting with Zelenskyy behind closed doors.

Zelenskyy lays out elements of security guarantees he needs in a peace deal

Zelenskyy, asked what security guarantees he needs from the U.S., responded, "everything," before outlining two aspects of what he is seeking in an eventual peace deal.

The Ukrainian president said the picture includes a strong Ukrainian army, along with weapons, intelligence and training missions from allies and partners. He said that should be paired with cooperation from other countries, including the U.S. and "a lot of our friends."

Mr. Trump said the European leaders "want to give protection," adding that "they feel very strongly about it."

"And we'll help them out with that," Mr. Trump said.

Trump says "I don't think you need a ceasefire"

Mr. Trump said, "I don't think you need a ceasefire," elaborating on the shift in his position following his meeting with Putin.

"I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand, strategically, why one country or the other wouldn't want it," he added.

Friday's meeting in Alaska failed to produce the halt in fighting that the president had previously sought, and the administration has pivoted to seeking a broader peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The decision to abandon a ceasefire was at odds with the goals of the U.S. and European allies heading into the Alaska summit, and some analysts say the shift could give Putin more leverage at the negotiating table by ramping up strikes against Ukraine.

"I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason, because you'd stop killing people immediately," Mr. Trump said Monday. "But we can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting."

The president added that previous deals he has made have happened without a ceasefire.

Trump compliments Zelenskyy's suit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump participate in a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 18, 2025.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Zelenskyy, who was criticized by Vance and conservatives in February for not wearing a suit to the White House, is wearing a military-style suit for his meeting with Mr. Trump.

A reporter who questioned him about his outfit in the last meeting complimented him this time around: "You look fabulous in that suit."

"I said the same thing. Isn't that nice? That's the one who attacked you last time," Mr. Trump told Zelenskyy.

"I remember," Zelenskyy replied.

"But you are in the same suit," the Ukrainian leader told the reporter, prompting laughter. "You see, I changed. You are not."

Elvira Gasanova, a designer behind the brand that produces Zelenskyy's clothing, told Politico that the outfit reflects both that he is a head of state at war, and an awareness of his environment.

"This time the President [Zelenskyy] will be in a suit, but the style still remains in a military key with the same symbolism: he is the Head of State, which is at war," Gasanova told Politico.

Trump: "The war is going to end"

Mr. Trump, asked about the root causes of the war, which Putin has previously referenced, declared that "the war is going to end."

"When it ends, I can't tell you," he added. "But the war is going to end. And this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it and we're going to get it ended."

The president touted ending six wars, saying, "I thought this maybe would be the easiest one and it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one."

Trump says U.S. will "be involved" in any security guarantee for Ukraine

A reporter asked if any security guarantee for Ukraine would involve U.S. troops. Mr. Trump responded that the U.S. Mr. Trump responded that the U.S. would "be involved."

"We'll let you know that maybe later today," Mr. Trump responded. "We're meeting with seven great leaders of great countries also. And we'll be talking about that. They'll all be involved. There'll be a lot of, there'll be a lot of help, when it comes to security, there will be a lot of help. It's going to be good. They are a first line of defense because they're there, they're Europe. But we're going to help them out also. We'll be involved."

Trump sees "reasonable chance" of ending the war at possible trilateral meeting with Putin

Mr. Trump said "if everything works out today," the leaders would have a trilateral meeting with Putin, saying, "I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that."

Asked whether Monday's meeting would mark the end of the road on American support for Ukraine, Mr Trump said no, replying that "it's never the end of the road."

"People are being killed and we want to stop that, so I would not say it's the end of the road, no," Mr. Trump added, acknowledging the deaths last week on both sides of the war.

Mr. Trump pointed blame at the Biden administration, saying "this isn't my war, this is Joe Biden's war" when asked whether Russia or Ukraine was in a better negotiating position.

Zelenskyy thanks Trump for his "personal efforts" to stop the killing

Zelenskyy offered brief remarks thanking Mr. Trump for his efforts to end the war, as well as first lady Melania Trump's efforts.

"Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop the killings and stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the first lady for a letter she reportedly wrote to Putin, urging him to allow the children of Ukraine to grow up, and grow up in peace.

"She sent a letter to Putin about our children," Zelenskyy said.

Trump kicks off bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 18, 2025.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president kicked off his meeting in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy with brief remarks.

"It's an honor to have the president of Ukraine with us," Mr. Trump said. "We've had a lot of good discussions, a lot of good talks. And I think progress is being made — very substantial progress — in many ways."

The president said "there's a possibility" that something could come out of the meeting with Putin, adding that "today's meeting is very important."

European leaders arrive at the White House

Monica Crowley, chief of protocol, greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer upon arriving to the White House on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Shortly after noon, European leaders began arriving on the South Lawn.

The order of arrival was:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission U.K Prime Minister Keir Starmer Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Finnish President Alexander Stubb German Chancellor Friedrich Merz French President Emmanuel Macron

Their motorcades passed by an honor guard of U.S. servicemembers holding flags along the driveway leading to the South Portico of the White House.

The president did not greet the leaders outside. Instead, Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol at the State Department, was on hand to welcome them. A red carpet outlined the path for the leaders from their vehicles into the White House.

Trump on Ukraine war: "I'm only here to stop it"

In a post on Truth Social before the leaders arrived, the president took aim at critics who have questioned his approach to ending the war in Ukraine, saying the Wall Street Journal and others "truly don't have a clue."

"I'm only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further," he wrote. "It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them."

He continued: "They are 'STUPID' people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I'll get it done — I always do!!!"

Russian strikes on Ukraine continue overnight ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Russian attacks on Ukraine continued ahead of the meeting in Washington. An overnight wave of air strikes hit cities around the country, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Sumy, according to local media.

Ukrainian authorities said a drone attack on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv killed a toddler, a 16-year-old and five other people.

"Despite all of the diplomacy and peace efforts, Russia continues to kill civilians," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said in a social media post. "Russia is a murderous war machine that Ukraine is holding back. And it must be stopped through transatlantic unity and pressure. Moscow must stop the killing in order to advance diplomacy."

"This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, adding that dozens more people, including children, had been injured in the attack on Kharkiv.

Thune says Senate "stands ready" to provide Trump with "economic leverage" in Russia negotiations

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised Mr. Trump ahead of the meeting with Zelenskyy in a post on X, saying the president "should be commended for his dogged determination to bring peace to Ukraine and for his courage to engage with all parties in a way his predecessor refused to do."

Thune reiterated that the Senate is ready to provide the White House with "any economic leverage needed to keep Russia at the table to negotiate a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" in what appeared to be a nod to the bipartisan effort in Congress to impose new economic sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on the Kremlin.

For months, the Senate has been pushing for the sanctions bill, which was introduced by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in April and has 84 cosponors, but Thune has so far deferred to the White House on timing.

What happened the last time Zelenskyy visited the White House

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb 28, 2025. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. allies hope Monday's meeting will go better than Zelenskyy's memorable last visit to the White House in February. That meeting devolved into chaos, finger pointing and insults, prompting Zelenskyy's visit to be cut short.

During the course of an Oval Office meeting, Mr. Trump threatened Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia or "we're out," while Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful."

"You don't have the cards right now," Mr. Trump said in February, as Zelenskyy interjected and disagreed. "With us, you start having cards. Right now, you don't have your playing cards, your playing cards — you're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III."

"Have you said 'thank you' once, this entire meeting? No, in this entire meeting, have you said 'thank you?'" Vance said to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's voice remained largely measured, while Vance and Mr. Trump raised theirs. Amid the chaos, a reporter asked — what if Russia violates a ceasefire?

"What if anything?" Mr. Trump responded. "What if a bomb drops on your head right now? OK?"

Zelenskyy says Russia "can only be forced into peace through strength," and Trump "has that strength"

Today's meeting at the White House with Ukraine and other European nations is "the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He thanked Keith Kellogg, the special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, for a meeting before the gathering at the White House, posting a video that showed a warm greeting between the two and their discussions.

"We discussed the battlefield situation and our strong diplomatic capabilities — Ukraine's and all of Europe's together with America," Zelenskyy said in his post.

He arrived in Washington on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities continued overnight, and two children were among those killed.

"People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength," he wrote. "We have to do everything right to make peace happen. Thank you!"

Here are the European leaders accompanying Zelenskyy to Washington

On Sunday, a slew of European leaders announced they would be accompanying Zelenskyy on his trip to Washington, including:

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte British Prime Minister Keir Starmer German Chancellor Friedrich Merz French President Emannuel Macron Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday morning that "We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Lets see what the results will be???"

What time is the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting?

Mr. Trump will meet with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office before holding a larger meeting with participating European leaders, with both events partly open to cameras.

Reporters are expected to be ushered into the beginning of Mr. Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy at 1:15 p.m., as well as part of the meeting with European leaders at 3 p.m. Those times are subject to change, as meetings may run long. There is no press conference scheduled with Mr. Trump and any European leaders.

Other U.S. officials will be in the Oval Office for the meeting with Zelenskyy, including Vice President JD Vance, Rubio, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Here's the full schedule, released by the White House:

Noon: European leaders arrive 1 p.m.: Mr. Trump greets Zelenskyy 1:15 p.m.: Bilateral meeting between Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office 2:15 p.m.: Mr. Trump greets European leaders in the State Dining Room 2:30 p.m.: Mr. Trump and European leaders take a "family photo" 3 p.m.: Mr. Trump holds a multilateral meeting with European leaders in the East Room

Rubio says Putin meeting resulted in "enough movement" for Zelenskyy meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.CBS News

Rubio said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that although there wasn't a "lot of progress" in the Alaska summit on Friday, it resulted in "enough movement" to justify Monday's talks.

"If not, we wouldn't be having Zelenskyy flying all the way over here," Rubio said. "We wouldn't be having all the Europeans coming all the way over here. Now understand, and take with a grain of salt, I'm not saying we're on the verge of a peace deal, but I am saying that we saw movement, enough movement to justify a follow-up meeting with Zelenskyy and the Europeans, enough movement for us to dedicate even more time to this."

On the possibility of further sanctions on Russia, such as the secondary sanctions Mr. Trump has threatened to impose, Rubio said punishing Russia now would prompt Moscow to disengage.

"The moment the president puts those additional sanctions, that's the end of the talks. You've basically locked in at least another year to year and a half of war and death and destruction," Rubio said. "We may unfortunately wind up there, but we don't want to wind up there. We want to wind up with a peace deal that ends this war so Ukraine can go on with the rest of their lives and rebuild their country and be assured that this is never going to happen again."

Rubio said "both sides" are going to have to make concessions. "That's how these deals are made, whether we like it or not," he told Brennan.

Read more here.

Putin agreed to let U.S., Europe offer NATO-style protections for Ukraine, Witkoff says

Putin agreed at the Alaska summit to allow the U.S. and its European allies to offer Ukraine a security guarantee resembling NATO's collective defense mandate as part of an eventual deal to end the 3 1/2-year war in Ukraine, special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday.

"We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO," he told CNN's "State of the Union." He added that it "was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that" and called it "game-changing."

Article 5, at the heart of the 32-member military alliance, states that an armed attack against one or more of the members shall be considered an attack against all members.

Witkoff, who had joined Rubio for the talks at a military base in Alaska, offered few details on how such an agreement would work. But it appeared to be a major shift for Putin and could serve as a workaround to his long-standing objection to Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

Read more here.

-----

President Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday as the U.S. pursues a long-lasting peace agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Mr. Trump announced the meeting early Saturday, following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. In a post on Truth Social, the president said the meeting with Putin "went very well," adding that the same was true of a phone call with Zelenskyy and various European leaders after the fact.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon," Mr. Trump said. "If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin."

European and NATO leaders are expected to accompany Zelenskyy to Washington, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said she was joining at "the request of President Zelenskyy."

Though the nearly three-hour-long meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents on Friday failed to produce the ceasefire that Mr. Trump had sought, the administration has since pivoted to seeking a broader peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The decision to abandon a ceasefire was at odds with the goals of the U.S. and European allies heading into the summit, and some analysts say the shift could give Putin more leverage at the negotiating table.

President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that "both sides are going to have to make concessions" to get there.

"We want to wind up with a peace deal that ends this war so Ukraine can go on with the rest of their lives and rebuild their country and be assured that this is never going to happen again," Rubio said, noting that doing so would require both sides "to give."

The secretary of state, who attended Friday's summit meeting with Putin, indicated that enough progress was made to sit down with Zelenskyy to "narrow the gap between the two sides."

Rubio said the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, the question of territories and the issue of rebuilding the country still need to be discussed and "require some more specificity."

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Putin agreed to allow the U.S. and Europe to offer "game-changing" security guarantees, including a possible arrangement in which the allies provide "Article 5-like protection" to Ukraine. Article 5 of the NATO charter says an attack on one member nation is considered an attack against all. Putin has been vehemently opposed to Ukraine joining NATO, but a similar security guarantee outside the framework of the alliance might reassure Kyiv that Russia would be deterred from attacking in the future.

Witkoff noted that the administration intends to discuss a possible land swap at Monday's meeting.

"We're not waiting a week for a meeting with Zelenskyy and the European leaders," Witkoff said. "We are intent on trying to hammer out a peace deal that ends the fighting permanently, very, very quickly. Quicker than a ceasefire."

In a Truth Social post Sunday night, Mr. Trump said, "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Mr. Trump was referring to Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea in early 2014.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he'd arrived in Washington for the talks and insisted, "Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace."

Ahead of Monday's meeting, Russian attacks on Ukraine continued, with a wave of air strikes hitting cities around the country, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Sumy, CBS News partner network BBC News reported. Ukrainian authorities said a drone attack on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv overnight killed a toddler, a 16-year-old and five other people.

"Despite all of the diplomacy and peace efforts, Russia continues to kill civilians," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said in a social media post. "Russia is a murderous war machine that Ukraine is holding back. And it must be stopped through transatlantic unity and pressure. Moscow must stop the killing in order to advance diplomacy."

Russian state media reported Ukraine had carried out a drone attack in Donetsk, overnight which killed a 62-year-old woman.

Monday's meeting between Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy comes months after a contentious February Oval Office meeting between the two leaders and Vice President JD Vance exposed a severe rift, with tensions erupting on camera as Vance accused Zelenskyy of ingratitude. In recent months, Mr. Trump's posture appeared to shift as he expressed frustration with Putin over Russia's ongoing drone and missile attacks, including what Ukraine described as the largest such attacks since the invasion began in February 2022.