1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies.

Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools.

Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities have not yet identified the victim.





