Despite the hot temps this weekend, it’s pumpkin season, and there are several places around the metro that are selling pumpkins.

Pumpkin & Christmas Tree Stand near the Broadway Extension and East 15th Street in Edmond The Parkhurst Pumpkin Ranch near East 2nd Street and South Henney Road in Arcadia The Orr Family Farm near South Western Avenue and Southwest 149th Street in southwest Oklahoma City.