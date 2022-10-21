1 Killed In SE OKC Hotel Shooting

-

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at the Bestway Inn Friday morning for a shooting call and found one victim dead on the scene.

They are still in the early stages of the investigation, and minimal information is available at this time.

News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Police at the scene this morning.

“At 5:15 this morning officers responded to the Bestway Inn here at SW 29th and I-35 in reference to a shooting," Lt. Jeff Cooper said.

“When they arrived, they found a black male on the south side of the hotel that had been shot and killed,” he said.

That victim has still not been identified, and police said they still do not have any suspects at this time.

We spoke to a grandmother who has been living at the inn with her family.

“I know at 5 o’clock there was six gunshots really close to the room- they were loud and they echoed," Kathryn Evertt said.

She said she has been living there for about six months but doesn't feel like her family is safe there.

“I'm planning on being out of here on the 3rd. can’t deal with this no more," Evertt said.

She also said she feels like there has been a spike in crime in that area recently.

“This is not the first shooting here. They’re usually next door but they’re starting to come here now and it’s time to get out," Evertt said.

The hotel next door is the Plaza Inn. Oklahoma City Police have responded to multiple shootings at the Plaza Inn this year already. The two hotels also share a parking lot.

“It’s just too scary here now," Evertt said.

There have been no arrests at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Tipline.

This is a developing story.